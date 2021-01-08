Representative Joaquin Castro Prepares Legislation To Bar President Trump’s Name From Federal Buildings

A Texas Democrat is preparing to introduce legislation to prevent any federal buildings or any property from being named after President Donald Trump after he leaves office.

Texas Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro announced over Twitter on Friday that he had introduced legislation that would bar any federal property from being named after the outgoing U.S. president, according to The Hill.

“I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump,” Castro Tweeted.

President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property. Most importantly – let us learn from our past. Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

President Trump is facing criticism for Wednesday’s violent Capitol Hill protests that lead to five deaths.

“President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some [of] our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property,” Castro said in an additional tweet, also calling for Trump to not become “a future generation’s confederate symbol,” Castro tweeted.

Castro also expressed support for impeachment proceedings against the President in response to his actions on Wednesday, The Hill Reported.

Castro also criticized Ted Cruz for his objection to Biden’s electoral win, telling the Texas Tribune that he only objected because “he believes it’s the only … chance that he has to win the Republican nomination for president.”

Democrats are pushing impeachment over Wednesday’s riot, with Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark saying that a vote on impeachment could come as “early as mid-next week” if Vice President Michael Pence does not remove Trump.