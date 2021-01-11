National Guard To Deploy ‘At Least’ 10,000 Troops To DC Ahead Of Inauguration

The National Guard will have “at least” 10,000 troops deployed to Washington, D.C. by Saturday to prepare for President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The troops will guard against violent protests over Biden’s inauguration following the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week in support of President Donald Trump. Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the U.S. Department of the Interior have closed off several locations throughout the city thanks to “credible threats” ahead of inauguration. The FBI says armed protests prior to the inauguration have been planned in all 50 states.

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Guard says it will increase troops in DC to at least 10,000 by Saturday to boost security ahead of inauguration. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 11, 2021

The additional troops represent a nearly ten-fold increase in security over the city’s typical reserve of 1,100.

Biden’s inauguration has announced “America United” as its theme. It comes as Trump’s approval rating hit its lowest-ever point at just 33 percent. An overwhelming majority, 60 percent, disapprove of the president. (RELATED: 41% Of Republicans, 63% Of Voters Think Trump Is Somewhat Or Very Responsible For Capitol Riots)

Trump announced last week on Twitter that he will not attend Biden’s inauguration, a move no president has taken since 1869. Vice President Mike Pence has broken with Trump and will attend the inauguration.

Trump’s administration has seen a wave of resignations since the storming of the Capitol, which Democrats and many Republicans claim Trump incited. Ten senior administration officials had announced their resignations as of Friday, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao wrote in a Thursday statement announcing her resignation. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot simply set aside.”