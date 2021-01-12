‘It Wasn’t Me And I Wasn’t There’: Chuck Norris Speaks Out After ‘Wannabe Look-Alike’ Photographed At Capitol Riot

Chuck Norris said he it “wasn’t” him and he “wasn’t there” after “look-alike” was photographed posing with supporters of President Donald Trump’s at Capitol riot.

“I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots,” the 80-year-old actor tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Tuesday. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’)

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

“It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there,” he added. “There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris.” (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

Chuck Norris Was Not Photographed at the U.S. Capitol Riots, Says His Rep: It’s ‘a Wannabe Look-alike’​ https://t.co/XVLb1Yn8Td — People (@people) January 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star’s representative, made it clear the actor was in Texas when rioters stormed the Capitol building. (RELATED: Lead Singer Of English Funk Band Says He’s ‘Not’ The Viking Seen Rioting Capitol)

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” rep Erik Kritzer shared in a statement with People magazine.

“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” the rep added.

The statement and post came after a photo started trending on Twitter that noted the similarity in looks between the man and the legendary action hero.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

As previously reported, last week a “Save America” rally was held in Washington, D.C. where Trump spoke to supporters and said he would walk with them to the Capitol to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women” challenging his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The rally eventually turned into a riot, with video surfacing of supporters fighting Capitol Hill police to get into the building. The violence has led to the deaths of five people.