Former Porn Star Eve Vorley Appointed To The Board Of West Ham United

Former porn star Eve Vorley is now a major player in British soccer.

According to the Daily Mail, Vorley has been appointed to the board of West Ham United. Her boyfriend David Sullivan is the co-chairman of the team.

West Ham United have appointed former porn star Eve Vorley to their Board of Directors https://t.co/2uQM0bJdAm — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 12, 2021

Vorley, whose real name is Emma Benton-Hughes, starred in and directed porn films in the 1990s and early 2000s, according to the same report.

For anyone who wants to get an idea of some of her most notable credits, you can check out her IMDB page here.

Obviously, I’m not some anti-porn zealot. I know a lot of porn stars, and most of them are incredibly into sports.

There seems to be a substantial crossover between sports and porn. I’m not really sure why, but it’s true.

So, maybe, Vorley will be a home-run appointment to the board.

Having said that, could you imagine if a porn star started calling the shots for an NFL or NBA team? It would be laugh-out-loud funny content.

It would become a huge storyline on Twitter, and TV would probably try to avoid it at all costs. It would be absolutely hysterical.

Let us know what you think about retired porn stars running pro sports teams. Seems like a fascinating idea to me!