Trump And Pence Meet For The First Time Since Capitol Riots: Report

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke in person on Monday, their first meeting since the Capitol riots.

“The President and the Vice President met this evening in the Oval Office. The two had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration’s work and accomplishments,” a senior administration official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America First movement backed by 75 million Americans, and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term,” the official told the DCNF.

JUST IN: Trump and Pence speak for first time since Capitol riots https://t.co/eMZ6yBzljQ pic.twitter.com/XXKcyoWIX7 — The Hill (@thehill) January 12, 2021

Rioters descended on the Capitol building Wednesday while marching in protest against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results. The president falsely claimed that Pence had the power “to reject fraudulently chosen electors” in a now-deleted tweet, and criticized the vice president after he announced he wasn’t going to overturn the election results and was adhering to the Constitution.

Pence and Trump hadn’t talked to each other for many days while Trump was displeased that Pence didn’t interfere in the proceedings, The Hill reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s urging to have Pence remove Trump from office through invocation of the 25th Amendment during a news conference, NPR reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Republican Senator Says ‘I’ve Known Mike Pence Forever. I’ve Never Seen Pence As Angry As He Was Today’)

The House is scheduled to vote on Tuesday regarding a resolution that urges Pence to take the action against Trump under the 25th Amendment, NBC News reported.

