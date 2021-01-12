Report: Wife Walks Husband On Leash, Busted And Fined For Breaking COVID-19 Curfew Law

A husband and wife were reportedly busted and fined for breaking Quebec’s COVID-19 curfew law after she was spotted walking her husband on a leash.

It happened in Sherbrooke, one of the city’s in the province, when officers spotted the couple on the sidewalk with the man on a leash out one hour after the province’s 8 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew due to the pandemic, according to Edmonton Journal in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Canadian CDC Gives Thumbs Up To ‘Glory Holes’ During Pandemic)

Couple in Canada fined for breaking curfew rules after the woman was caught “walking” her husband on a leash, according to local media https://t.co/ExLN9QrlQC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 12, 2021

“One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” police spokesperson Isabelle Gendron shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Health Department Issues Guidelines For Attending ‘Large Gatherings’ Where ‘Sex’ Is Involved)

The police reportedly advised the couple they could be fined for $1,500 each for breaking the curfew rule as officers attempted to explain the legislation allowed for canine owners to walk their dogs after 8 p.m.

Gendron added, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and suggested “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future. The police spokesperson said the pair also said “they would see how many tickets they could get.”

The 25-year-old wife and 40-year-old husband were then reportedly fined a total of $1,546 each, plus additional tickets of $100 and $50 for breaking municipal regulations.