Democratic Lawmaker Lowers Mask To Sneeze Into Hand, Video Shows

Video footage appears to show Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline removing his mask to sneeze into his hand on Wednesday during House impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The video appears to show Cicilline using the hand he sneezed in to get up after sneezing. Cicilline, Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California led the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Schumer Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office, Either Through Impeachment For 25th Amendment)

WATCH:

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on a single article of “incitement of insurrection” on Wednesday. Rioters descended on the Capitol building during a march in protest against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results, multiple sources said.

Cicilline’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

