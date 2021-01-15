Analysis

Trump Was Just The Lightning Rod: Post-Riot Pivot Shows Democrats’ Plan To Attack All Republicans

US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President-elect Joe Biden ran his entire campaign on the promise that he would unify and heal a deeply-divided America once President Donald Trump was out of office.

Biden continued to call for unity and healing amid the chaos as Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol, disrupting the Electoral College certification and leaving five dead including one Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick. A second officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly took his own life several days later.

But even as Biden planned his unity-themed inauguration, members of his party and the media began to make it clear that simply removing Trump from office was not going to be sufficient. (RELATED: Biden’s Campaign Manager Calls Republicans ‘A Bunch Of F**kers,’ Then Calls For Unity)

The Democratic House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, swiftly impeached President Trump for a second time — with no official inquiry or hearings. Twitter banned the president’s account permanently, and other social media platforms followed suit. Then citing “dangerous Qanon conspiracy theories,” Twitter banned or suspended thousands of other accounts.

Newly-elected Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush called for the investigation, sanction and potential expulsion of any Republicans who had attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election by objecting to the Electoral College vote — something that Democrats have done after every election their party has lost since 2000.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for resignations from Republican Texas Sen. Tex Cruz and Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, both of whom raised objections to the Electoral College certification.

Ocasio-Cortez also suggested that a commission should evaluate and “rein in” media in order to protect the American people from potential disinformation.

In addition to proposed legislation that would prevent any federal buildings from ever being named after Donald Trump, reports began to circulate that House Democrats would do their best to freeze out any legislation that could potentially benefit those who had objected to the Electoral College vote.

Politico received backlash for allowing conservative pundit Ben Shapiro author an installment of Politico Playbook — despite the fact that Shapiro called out the violence at the Capitol, calling it “absolutely horrifying and disgusting.”

Shapiro also called out those who were using the Capitol riot to paint all Trump voters and even all conservatives with the same broad — and violent — brush.

Shapiro’s predictions began to manifest when CNN anchor Don Lemon said outright that all Trump voters should be held accountable for the riot at the Capitol, because even if they were not there in person, their vote for Trump aligned them with the KKK and other extremist organizations. (RELATED: Cuomo Defends Trump Voters Who Didn’t Storm Capitol In Debate With Don Lemon)

WATCH:

That move from Lemon and from so many others appeared to support another claim Shapiro made just three days after the election: “They don’t hate you because they hate Trump. They hate Trump because they hate you.”