REPORT: Big 10 Basketball Tournament Might Move To Indianapolis Because Of Coronavirus Restrictions

The Big 10 basketball tournament might be moving to Indianapolis.

According to Jon Rothstein, the tournament might move from Chicago to Indy because the city's "local health guidelines are more conducive to having families in attendance than Chicago's."

Sources: Big Ten seriously discussing moving 2021 Big Ten Tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.https://t.co/Rl0qRviUne — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 16, 2021

March Madness is also happening exclusively in the state of Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

???? TOURNAMENT UPDATE ???? In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana! The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana.

???? https://t.co/pGHfOjbm6n pic.twitter.com/OhWhkmX3RE — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2021

As I’ve said a million times, I fully support whatever works. Just get it done. If moving the games to Indy is the move, then do it.

We’re in the middle of a war against a virus. We have to remain flexible. Otherwise, we have no shot at success.

As long as the B1G tournament actually happens, which was robbed from players and fans in 2020, then I’ll be happy.

Whatever it takes, we will complete the mission, and we will do it at any cost.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m more than down with moving the games if it helps guarantee they actually happen.