REPORT: Big 10 Basketball Tournament Might Move To Indianapolis Because Of Coronavirus Restrictions

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 25: Brad Davison #34 and Nate Reuvers #35 of the Wisconsin Badgers box out Marcus Bingham Jr. #30 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of the game against at Breslin Center on December 25, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Big 10 basketball tournament might be moving to Indianapolis.

According to Jon Rothstein, the tournament might move from Chicago to Indy because the city’s “local health guidelines are more conducive to having families in attendance than Chicago’s.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

March Madness is also happening exclusively in the state of Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

As I’ve said a million times, I fully support whatever works. Just get it done. If moving the games to Indy is the move, then do it.

We’re in the middle of a war against a virus. We have to remain flexible. Otherwise, we have no shot at success.

 

As long as the B1G tournament actually happens, which was robbed from players and fans in 2020, then I’ll be happy.

Whatever it takes, we will complete the mission, and we will do it at any cost.

 

We’ll see what happens, but I’m more than down with moving the games if it helps guarantee they actually happen.