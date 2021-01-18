Kevin Costner Turns 66-Years-Old

Monday is Kevin Costner’s 66th birthday.

The Hollywood legend was born January 18, 1955, and I think we can all agree that he's had an insanely successful life.

All the man does is make hit after hit.

Happy 66th Birthday to two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner! ???????? pic.twitter.com/n1nkZwuzJn — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) January 18, 2021

Most notably, Costner has been crushing it on “Yellowstone” for the past few years, and it’s become one of the best shows ever made.

While Costner will be remembered for many roles, John Dutton might be the role that defines his career for my generation.

When I look at Kevin Costner, I think of the head of the Dutton family on “Yellowstone.”

Of course, “Yellowstone” isn’t his only iconic role. “Field of Dreams” is a first ballot hall of fame movie.

Talk about an instant classic movie that has withstood the test of time.

So, on Costner’s 66th birthday, let’s raise a drink to one of the true kings of Hollywood. Few have done it better or for as long as Costner!

Let’s hope he has several more years in him as John Dutton on “Yellowstone.”