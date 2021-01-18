Tyreek Hill Shoves A Coach During A Win Over The Browns

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill pushed a coach during the team’s 22-17 Sunday win over the Browns.

Hill was seen on the broadcast feed in what appeared to be a heated exchange with coach Greg Lewis, and the talented receiver stood up and pushed him.

Tyreek Hill is shoving a coach on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/cVqLZ7qArQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 17, 2021

After the game, Hill tweeted that he loves Lewis “like a uncle,” and it’s clear that the two quickly made up.

Yes man love him like a uncle ???????? https://t.co/zsIlNWTWlu — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

The push was nice lol I was fired up ???????? — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

Obviously, it’s a good thing that Hill and Lewis didn’t have a serious situation, but this moment was blowing up Twitter during the game.

It’s not hard to see why. People don’t exactly give Hill the benefit of the doubt these days. Not at all considering the problems that have dogged him off of the field.

CBS has to come back from break with what Tyreek Hill did or didn’t do — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 17, 2021

Even if it was all done in the heat of the moment and it wasn’t malicious, still not a smart move to push a coach.

In fact, outside of pushing a ref, it’s probably the dumbest thing you can do. It’s wildly disrespectful and unnecessary. I don’t care if it’s all good or not.

You shouldn’t be touching a coach.

Unacceptable from Tyreek Hill pushing his own coach. If you’re Andy Reid you have to send him to the locker room and send a message to your team that conduct will not be tolerated — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ???????????? (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 17, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about Hill shoving a coach on the sideline.