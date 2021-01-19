‘We Need New Leadership In The US Senate’: Sean Hannity Calls On Mitch McConnell To Step Down

Fox News’ Sean Hannity said Tuesday that the U.S. Senate needs “new leadership” and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to step down from his position as leader of the Republicans in the Senate.

Hannity directed the opening monologue of “Hannity” at McConnell and criticized him for his inconsistency in supporting President Donald Trump, as well as trying to reassert establishment control over the Republican Party.

“Senator McConnell would have more credibility with, now, his new eagerness to re-establish the Republican moderates and establishment wing of the party and repudiate President Trump, if he were consistent,” Hannity said, “but ultimately, this is why Americans voted for Donald Trump and not 17 other establishment Republicans.”

McConnell used his floor speech at the Tuesday reconvening of the Senate to criticize Trump over the Jan. 6 riot that resulted in a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol. There is reportedly a “50-50 chance” that McConnell will vote to convict Trump in an impeachment trial. (RELATED: ‘High Crimes And Misdemeanors’ — Schumer Makes It Clear That The Senate Will Vote On Impeaching Trump)

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” McConnell said. “This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on.”

With a 50-50 split, the Democrats will take control of the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in Wednesday. This will give the Democrats the majority with Harris as the tie breaking vote. McConnell would then become the Senate minority leader.

“Establishment Republicans have no backbone, no principle, no courage, no vision. Too many politicians in D.C. are just far too willing to go along, get along, and protect the swamp,” Hannity continued, “and that is why conservatives like myself, well, we’re tired of these empty promises, and your rehearsed speeches, and had never getting anything done.”

Hannity then listed several of Trump’s accomplishments while in office, including reduced regulations, tax reform and a strengthened military. He noted that he would give McConnell an “A plus” on getting “constitutionalist judges on the bench,” referring to Trump’s judicial nominees.

“We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate. You can represent the people of Kentucky. You’re showing basically right now that you are the king of the establishment Republicans that frankly have always had, and remain having, contempt for President Trump, but more importantly, the 75 million Americans that voted for him,” Hannity concluded.