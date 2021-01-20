REPORT: Danny Masterson Enters Not Guilty Plea To Rape Charges

Danny Masterson entered a not guilty plea to three counts of rape after charges were filled last year.

The 44-year-old actor’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, entered the plea in Los Angeles on Masterson‘s behalf after the “That 70s Show” star was charged with allegedly raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003, according to People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Church Of Scientology Settles Suit With Former Member Alleging She Was Forced To Abort)

The Church of Scientology member was reportedly not present in the Los Angeles County Superior Court when his attorney entered the plea for his client, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: ‘That 70s Show’ Star And Scientologist Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Forcible Rape)

According to the report, prosecutors have accused Masterson of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003.

All of the alleged rapes happened at his home in the Hollywood Hills, the piece noted. If convicted, “The Ranch” star could face up to 45 years behind bars.

The actor, who has been married to model Bijou Phillips since 2011, has denied any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Mesereau shared in a statement in June.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” the attorney added. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson’s next court date is set for March 24.