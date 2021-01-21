Drew Brees’ Wife Says He Played The Entire Season With A Torn Rotator Cuff

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was substantially more banged up than fans realized this past season.

Brees very publicly dealt with a collapsed lung and 11 broken ribs, which resulted in the future hall of fame quarterback missing multiple games.

Source: Results of medical evaluations performed today on #Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

Now, we know it was even worse. His wife Brittany announced in a recent private Instagram post that Brees played the entire season with a torn rotator cuff and torn fascia in one of his feet.

You can see the caption of her post in the tweet below.

Brittany Brees post on Instagram how many injuries Drew fought through this season with the #Saints. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/bNRJFSA9Qf — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 20, 2021

The belief is that Brees announcing his retirement is imminent, and it seems like the correct call to make at this point.

If Brees was really banged up this past season, then the fact he played as much as he did is insane. Having broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a torn rotator cuff and torn fascia in a foot and still making the playoffs is unreal.

It’s a true testament to Brees’ incredible toughness and his mental strength to keep slinging it.

At the same time, it’s clear that he’s no longer the football player he once was. It’s been a hell of a ride, and it’s now time to hang up the cleats.

Props to Brees for playing through injuries and reminding us all what it means to be a leader.