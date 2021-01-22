Bernie Sanders Inauguration Sweatshirt Sells Out, All Proceeds Going To Charity

Sweatshirts depicting Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ show-stopping Inauguration Day look have sold out just hours after their debut, with all proceeds going to charity.

The “Chairman Sanders Crewneck” sweatshirt depicts a cold Sanders bundled up in a puffy jacket with hand-crafted mittens sitting cross-legged at President Joe Biden’s swearing-in, an image that went viral during and immediately following the event. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Supporters, Critics Gather For Joe Biden’s Inauguration In Washington, DC)

You knew this was coming.

“Chairman Sanders” swag. The site says 100% of proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Vermont. https://t.co/8U0F7rStgT — Lauren Maloney (@LaurenKMaloney) January 22, 2021

Priced at $45, the sweatshirt was being sold on Sanders‘ campaign website but has since sold out. Sanders himself isn’t cashing in on what became a viral meme. Instead, all proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels Vermont, according to the website.

Sanders told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Wednesday that he wasn’t concerned about fashion but rather about warmth.

Hours after his inauguration look inadvertently went viral, Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS News’ @GayleKing, “You know, in Vermont, we dress warm.” https://t.co/Q4VDPVskTa pic.twitter.com/HPNLMAaIWI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021

“In Vermont, we dress warm – we know something about the cold. And we’re not so concerned about good fashion,” he told King. “We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”

Since Wednesday, Sanders’ outfit has been turned into a popular meme, with users photoshopping him into various scenes.