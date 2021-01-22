Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to TMZ late Thursday night, Chappelle has tested positive for the virus and canceled his shows in Austin, Texas.

A rep for Chappelle said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been canceled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds.”

It’s Friday, I was hoping to have a great day of beer with the boys and I woke up to see that Dave Chappelle tested positive for coronavirus.

If Chappelle isn’t safe from coronavirus, then none of us are. That man is a living legend, and he still got the virus.

It just goes to show that coronavirus truly doesn’t care who it impacts. He’s the king of comedy! Is nothing of limits anymore!

I also truly feel bad for the people who bought tickets to his show and will now have to miss it. I went to a Chappelle standup show a few years ago.

It was absolutely hysterical. Without a doubt the funniest comedy show I’ve ever been to.

Get well soon, Dave! We’re all pulling for him.