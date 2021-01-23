REPORT: South Carolina Pays Will Muschamp $12.9 Million Buyout

South Carolina has reportedly paid former football coach Will Muschamp a huge buyout.

According to Mike UVA, the Gamecocks have paid Muschamp a buyout of $12.9 million. The number is actually a little lower than the contract called for, which was $15.3 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, coaches agreeing to slightly smaller buyouts isn’t unheard of. Coaches get their money immediately and it avoids any potential legal battles.

USC has paid former Gamecock football coach Will Muschamp $12.9M under a settlement. Originally, Muschamp was due $15.3M thru Dec. 31, 2024 but the settlement agreement has saved USC around $2.4M. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) January 23, 2021

Below is a live look at a Muschamp, who is now at Georgia, as soon as that $12.9 million check hit his bank account!

College football buyouts are one of my favorite things in all of sports. Is there any industry where fired people get paid more money?

Muschamp was canned by the Gamecocks in November, and the school still had to pay him more money than most people make in a lifetime.

It never gets old reading about fired coaches getting absolute stacks of cash to not work!

At the same time, I’m not hating at all! I always want to see people get paid. Get your money, Muschamp!