RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Shoots Down Idea Of Trump Forming A Third Party, Says GOP Must ‘Unite’

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claims President Donald Trump will not form a third political party, according to Fox News.

"I've talked to the president (Trump). I've talked to others around the president, who are talking to him every day. He's not going to start a third party," McDaniel emphasized in an interview Tuesday with Fox News. https://t.co/VpQQgDicH8 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 26, 2021

“I’ve talked to the president,” McDaniel told Fox News in an interview. “I’ve talked to others around the president, who are talking to him every day. He’s not going to start a third party.”

McDaniel’s assertion comes after a MAGA Patriot Party National Committee filed with the Federal Elections Commission Monday. The Trump campaign has explicitly disavowed the rogue right-wing group.

Senior adviser Jason Miller also claimed Trump will not create a third party. Miller told CNN Trump’s current goal is to win back the House and Senate in 2022. (RELATED: MAGA Third Party Would Be ‘Death Of The Conservative Movement,’ A ‘Gift For Democrats)

Trump has promised to play a prominent role in politics moving forward, establishing the Office of the Former President earlier this week. McDaniel did confirm to Fox News that Trump is “interested in getting involved in the midterms to make sure we win back the majorities.”

Trump has repeatedly levied attacks against prominent Republicans up for re-election in 2022, such as Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. McDaniel told Fox News the RNC will remain “neutral” throughout various in-party primary challenges across the country.

“The RNC stays neutral in primaries for a very good reason,” McDaniel said. “Because somebody has to be there to pick up the pieces of difficult primaries and help bring the party back together to focus on how do we win the general election.”

Despite the apparent in-party division, McDaniel continued to emphasize a message of Republican unity. McDaniel said a lack of unity would splinter the GOP’s chances of success in the 2022 midterm elections.

“I have a firm belief that as a party, we have to unite,” McDaniel said. ” … The only way we’re going to win is if we come together and recognize that our policies of cutting taxes, deregulation, energy independence, rule of law judges, our policies that the American people want to hear about. They don’t want hear about infighting within the GOP.”

McDaniel believes the optimal strategy to win is to highlight the differences in results between President Joe Biden’s administration and Trump’s.

“Already you’re seeing Biden putting forward policies that will bankrupt our country… already eliminating jobs in key states,” the McDaniel claimed. “The further we get through this and the contrasts from a policy perspective between the administration we just had and the one that’s in office. I think we have a good shot and we’ll win back those majorities in 2022.”