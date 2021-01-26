Netflix’s New Documentary Series ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel’ Looks Amazing

Netflix’s new series “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s trailer description, is, “From housing serial killers to untimely deaths, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is known to many as LA’s deadliest hotel. The latest chapter in the Cecil’s dark history involves the mysterious disappearance of college student Elisa Lam.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this is going to be a must-watch series for fans of true crime content. Give it a watch below.

Okay, here’s the deal, folks. I’m not going to spoil anything with all the details about Elisa Lam. If you want to know, Google is out there and it’s your friend.

All I’ll say is that she went missing in early 2013. From here, you’ll have to decide for yourself if you want the series ruined or not.

Netflix Explores the Story of Elisa Lam in February’s Docuseries “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” [Trailer] https://t.co/1fVPIObwA7 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) January 26, 2021

What I will say is that this series looks like it’s going to be awesome. Everyone knows that true crime thrillers and mysteries are all the rage these days.

Not only are they popular, but Netflix has a track record of success producing them. They just released a great documentary on the hunt for Richard Ramirez.

Now, the streaming giant is taking a look at the disappearance of Elise Lam and the mysteries surrounding the Cecil Hotel.

Say no more! I’m 100% in.

You can catch “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” starting February 10. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding!