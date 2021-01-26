‘I’m Not Going To Be Erased’: MyPillow CEO Says Big Tech Won’t Destroy His Life And Business

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Tuesday that he will “not be erased” after Twitter permanently cancelled his account and various outlets have refused to carry his bed and bathroom products.

“Let the truth be told. If there’s nothing to hide, let’s bring it out so we all can see it, instead they’re trying to erase Mike Lindell and erase MyPillow,” Lindell told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I’m not going to be erased … Any business, churches that supported the [former] president — that’s a whole other issue — they’re being attacked and they’re getting to be just, you know, canceled.”(RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s And Wayfair Pull MyPillow Products From Shelves, CEO Says)

Twitter banned Lindell for “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy — generally interpreted to mean he continued to insist that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to massive voter fraud.

“If they can do it to me, believe me, they can do it to anyone out there, but I’m not backing down. We cannot back down out of fear this time, nobody can … These aren’t real people, these are trolls and bots. The real people will buy the products and will support you. You can’t do this just because they cancel you.”

Lindell claimed that Twitter took over his account for over two weeks and actually tweeted on his behalf before finally suspending and then permanently deleting his account Monday night.

“Yesterday, they put it back up so I could run it and I made one tweet and the tweet was a good letter written by one of my employees because I’m getting attacked about my integrity and stuff and they took it down five minutes later.”

Lindell said he has faced opposition ever since he publicly supported then-presidential candidate Trump in 2016. “I’ve always had his back since 2016 when I first met him but when I went back to Minnesota in 2016 to say, ‘Hey, I met the candidate Donald Trump.’ I was attacked by bots and trolls and I reached out to the media and did a press release and I was just called a racist and everything you could imagine and I thought, ‘Wow are these people real?’”

Lindell said he has also been prevented from live-streaming on Facebook. (RELATED: ‘This Is Evil’: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Punches Back At Jim Acosta, Other Media Critics Of White House Appearance)

Dominion Voting Systems reportedly sent a letter threatening to sue Lindell over his repeated accusations that the company facilitated election fraud with its voting machines during the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has remained a Trump loyalist even as as the House voted to impeach him for the second time on Jan. 13. CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted the businessman’s presence at the White House shortly after impeachment vote that saw 10 House Republicans vote against Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third ranking GOP member of the House. Cheney said she believed Trump “lit the flame” of the Capitol riot that precipitated the second impeachment.