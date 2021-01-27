1980s Actor, Known For ‘Columbo’, ‘LA Law’, Bruce Kirby Dies At 95, Family Says

Actor Bruce Kirby has died at 95, according to his son John Kirby.

John confirmed the actor’s death in a Facebook post Monday. Bruce passed away Sunday night in Los Angeles, John claimed in the post.

“My father loved acting and aside from his extraordinary professional career in television, film & theater, he never stopped working on it from his early years in New York on scholarship with Lee Strasberg for 9 years, LA’s Theatre East & The Actors Studio,” John wrote.

“It was very painful for him when he no longer could perform. I am so glad his wonderful work will live on…,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘We Are Heartbroken’: Larry King’s Sons Release Statement Following Father’s Death)

“He was a great father who loved Bruno and me and as a family he made it his business for us to tour in these professional Summer Stock packages, something we would all look forward to every summer…,” John added.

“I’m glad you’re up there with Bruno and so many of our loved ones,” he concluded.

Bruce began his career with appearances in the 1950s on “Omnibus” and “Goodyear Playhouse.”

In the 1960s he grabbed prominent roles on beloved TV shows such as “The Patty Duke Show,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Car 54, Where Are You?” and “The Defenders.”

Bruce was most known for his role in “Columbo” and “LA Law.”