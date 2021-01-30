REPORT: Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Postponed

Floyd Mayweather reportedly won’t box Logan Paul as scheduled.

According to TMZ, a rep for Mayweather told the outlet that the highly-anticipated boxing match has been postponed because of “COVID and other things.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fight was originally slated to happen February 20.

I really hope this fight eventually happens. I hope like hell it does because it needs to happen.

Right now, America needs something to unify around. Floyd Mayweather lighting up the older Paul brother is the perfect way to get the job done.

The good news is that there’s zero shot the fight doesn’t eventually happen. There’s just too much money on the line.

Even though Mayweather is expected to wipe the floor with Logan Paul, the PPV buys are going to be huge. I can promise you that much.

Let’s hope it happens by summer! I’m very much looking forward to seeing what kind of whooping Mayweather puts on Paul.