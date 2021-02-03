REPORT: 4 Consecutive Armed Robberies In The Same Night Leads To 3 Arrests

Three arrests have been made following four North Carolina gas station robberies that occurred in a span of two hours early Wednesday morning, according to local outlet WRAL.

The first robbery, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, was made at 770 North Raleigh St. in Angier, the location of a Kangaroo Express, at midnight, according to WRAL.

A second armed robbery, the Fuquay-Varina police confirmed, took place at 12:30 a.m. at a Circle K on 1720 North Main St. in Fuquay-Varina per WRAL.

Another Kangaroo Express gas station was then robbed at 1:10 a.m. at 705 East Williams Road in Apex before another took place at 1:25 a.m. at a Handee Hugo located at 2418 SW Cary Parkway where the clerk called 911, according to WRAL.

This was the scene at a gas station off Cary Parkway overnight. It’s one of FOUR gas stations across two counties hit by armed robbers overnight. On @WRAL at 6 a.m., I’m live here with what we know about each robbery. pic.twitter.com/5iCwKO4SQK — Brett Knese (@WRALBrettKnese) February 3, 2021

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department then alerted the public of a search for three men, at least one of whom was thought to have a gun while all wore hooded sweatshirts with colors including red, black-and-white and grey, according to WRAL.

The police at 2 a.m. announced a sighting of the men in Cary in a white Toyota Scion with the license plate TAS-1646, according to WRAL.

The Fuquay-Varina police at 6:45 a.m. confirmed that they had taken the three alleged robbers into custody, according to WRAL. (RELATED: Man Sentenced For Bank Robbery After Forcing Woman He Met On A Dating App To Drive Getaway Car)