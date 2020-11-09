Arkansas Football Coach Sam Pittman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Razorbacks announced Monday afternoon that the head football coach had tested positive for the virus, and has shown no symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barry Odom will take over for the Razorbacks against Florida this upcoming Saturday. You can read the full statement from the Razorbacks below.

Well, this certainly isn’t what you want to hear right now if you’re a fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks. You don’t want to hear this at all.

The last thing any fan wants to hear is that the head coach is down and out with coronavirus.

Luckily for Pittman, he’s not showing symptoms, which is a great sign. He has the Razorbacks playing their best football in a long time.

Nobody, even opponents of Arkansas, want to see him sidelined for too long.

Let’s all hope Pittman only has to miss the Florida game and is back soon. He’s injected life into the Razorbacks, and we don’t want that to change.