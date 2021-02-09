Editorial

Only .00075% Of Coronavirus Tests Administered By The NFL Were Positive

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL’s coronavirus testing data is truly impressive.

According to Albert Breer, from the start of August through the Super Bowl, the NFL administered 959,680 coronavirus tests and had a total of 726 confirmed cases. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means .00075% of tests administered by the league came back as a positive case of the virus.

I might not be a huge fan of Roger Goodell, but you simply have to tip your cap to him for how well this season went.

Remember back in the summer when people claimed football didn’t need to happen and shouldn’t? Remember all the hot takes about the dangers?

Well, in a league with thousands of players, 262 had confirmed cases of coronavirus, only 464 other employees did and the positive rate was .00075%.

If that’s not impressive, then I simply don’t know what is because that’s unreal. To the surprise of nobody, the critics were wrong!

Now, will anyone be brave enough to admit they were wrong? Will anyone do the right thing and admit it’s safe enough to play football?

Probably not, but the science is undeniable. The football season happened, it didn’t end America as we know it and we got through with wins all over the place.

You just love to see it!