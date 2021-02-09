The NFL’s coronavirus testing data is truly impressive.

According to Albert Breer, from the start of August through the Super Bowl, the NFL administered 959,680 coronavirus tests and had a total of 726 confirmed cases. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means .00075% of tests administered by the league came back as a positive case of the virus.

Final results from NFL COVID-19 testing, Aug. 1-Feb. 6. • 959,680 tests administered.

• 262 players had confirmed positives.

• 464 non-players had confirmed positives. B/w this, and colleges and preps, the idea football would be a super-spreader of the virus didn’t hold up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 9, 2021

I might not be a huge fan of Roger Goodell, but you simply have to tip your cap to him for how well this season went.

Remember back in the summer when people claimed football didn’t need to happen and shouldn’t? Remember all the hot takes about the dangers?

Can college football stand even one hospitalization? A U of Illinois professor told me his statistics say 3-7 FBS players will die due to the virus in 2020. https://t.co/WaOpy27NgH — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2020

Well, in a league with thousands of players, 262 had confirmed cases of coronavirus, only 464 other employees did and the positive rate was .00075%.

If that’s not impressive, then I simply don’t know what is because that’s unreal. To the surprise of nobody, the critics were wrong!

Only .00075% of coronavirus tests administered by the NFL were positive. The experts said football was impossible to play and would get people sick. The science proved those claims were all 100% wrong. https://t.co/lefD62SPLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 9, 2021

Now, will anyone be brave enough to admit they were wrong? Will anyone do the right thing and admit it’s safe enough to play football?

Probably not, but the science is undeniable. The football season happened, it didn’t end America as we know it and we got through with wins all over the place.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

You just love to see it!