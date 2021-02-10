REVIEW: Season 3 Of The ‘The Sinner’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be Incredibly Dark And Sinister

Season three of “The Sinner” has finally arrived on Netflix, and it gets off to an incredibly dark and chilling start.

As many of you know, I love the hit show from the USA Network, and I thought both of the first two seasons were excellent television. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After initially first airing back in February 2020, season three of the show with Bill Pullman recently dropped on Netflix, and I fired up the first episode Tuesday night.

The third season follows Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer), who is visited at home by a mysterious man from his past named Nick.

Burns reveals to his pregnant wife that he had some kind of brief gay encounter with this man while in college. In classic “Sinner” fashion, the mysterious figure ends up dead in a car crash that Jamie survives, and we’re off to the races!

That’s about as much as I can say without giving away too much.

It’s also crystal clear that the third season of the show is going to be insanely dark. That fact shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The first two seasons were both very ominous. It looks like nothing will change in season three.

If season three is even a fraction as good as the first two, then I’m all in! I can’t wait to see what we get down the stretch. You can catch all the episodes on Netflix!