Here Are The Best Moments From Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl Boat Parade

(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter: Public User NBC Sports Boston)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV win the only way they know how — with a massive boat parade on Wednesday.

Fox13 captured footage of quarterback Tom Brady arriving to the parade on his beautiful blue 55-foot Wajer yacht.

Fox13 also captured aerial footage of the entire parade cruising down Tampa’s waterways. I’m not going to lie, this is exactly how I wish I was spending my Wednesday. (RELATED: Tom Brady Texted Teammates Every Night Leading Up To Super Bowl Saying They Would Win)

Rob Gronkowski, who played with Brady on the New England Patriots, was captured by NBC News Boston “doing Gronk things” during the celebration.

Fans lined up on the shoreline at the Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Park to cheer on the Bucs parade, according to ABC Action News reporter Sarah Hollenbeck.

Brady and Gronk did one last pass during this boat parade, but instead of a football- Brady threw the Lombardi trophy from his boat to Gronk’s.

Here’s a look at Brady following the parade:

Tampa residents look quite lively in this Super Bowl LV parade, and I’m happy for them. The Buccaneers have only won two Super Bowls, so they deserve to celebrate a little.

The boat parade was also a great idea to keep groups social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Safe to say, I think the rest of the country might be pretty jealous.