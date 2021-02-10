Here Are The Best Moments From Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl Boat Parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV win the only way they know how — with a massive boat parade on Wednesday.

Fox13 captured footage of quarterback Tom Brady arriving to the parade on his beautiful blue 55-foot Wajer yacht.

WATCH:

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

Fox13 also captured aerial footage of the entire parade cruising down Tampa’s waterways. I’m not going to lie, this is exactly how I wish I was spending my Wednesday. (RELATED: Tom Brady Texted Teammates Every Night Leading Up To Super Bowl Saying They Would Win)

BUCS PARADE: The view from SkyFOX as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sail through downtown Tampa to celebrate their Super Bowl championship: https://t.co/NPzS5TGOSl pic.twitter.com/5XfllMLJRV — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) February 10, 2021

Rob Gronkowski, who played with Brady on the New England Patriots, was captured by NBC News Boston “doing Gronk things” during the celebration.

Gronk doing Gronk things pic.twitter.com/j4XagLeaM9 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 10, 2021

Fans lined up on the shoreline at the Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Park to cheer on the Bucs parade, according to ABC Action News reporter Sarah Hollenbeck.

BUCS PARADE! Fans are lined up along the Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Park getting ready to cheer for those #SuperBowl champions! @abcactionnews #TampaBay #ChampaBay @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/UIfBLR0TrG — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) February 10, 2021

Brady and Gronk did one last pass during this boat parade, but instead of a football- Brady threw the Lombardi trophy from his boat to Gronk’s.

WATCH:

GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021

Here’s a look at Brady following the parade:

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

Tampa residents look quite lively in this Super Bowl LV parade, and I’m happy for them. The Buccaneers have only won two Super Bowls, so they deserve to celebrate a little.

The boat parade was also a great idea to keep groups social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Safe to say, I think the rest of the country might be pretty jealous.