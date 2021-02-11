Sen. Josh Hawley Says Impeachment Is An Attempt To Delegitimize Half Of American Voters

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley claimed Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment was an attempt to delegitimize half the country.

Hawley told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner that he viewed the proceedings as unconstitutional, referring to the process more than once as a “kangaroo court.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Flames Josh Hawley: Other Than Trump, He’s ‘Most Responsible For The Cop Killing’)

WATCH:

Faulkner began the segment with a clip of ABC’s Terry Moran, who argued that Trump had personalized the Republican Party like “a caesar … a fuhrer.”

“Is the Republican Party belonging solely to Donald Trump, Senator Hawley?” Faulkner asked.

“No, that’s absurd,” Hawley replied, saying that the party belonged to the voters and all elected Republicans remained accountable to them alone. “That’s who I’m accountable to. I’ve taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and also to serve the people of my state.”

Hawley went on to reflect on Moran’s use of the term “fuhrer,” criticizing media for “comparing Republican voters to Nazis and comparing President Trump to Hitler.”

“Talk about offensive and disgusting,” Hawley concluded. “That just shows you, that’s what this kangaroo court is about — trying to delegitimize half the American electorate while Americans are suffering, while we’re in the depths of a pandemic. The Democrats are pursuing a personal political vendetta.”