Dave Chappelle Hammers People Wishing Ill Will Towards Anyone Trying To Earn A Living During The Pandemic

Dave Chappelle had some very blunt thoughts about coronavirus in his new special.

Chappelle recently released "Redemption Song" for his millions of fans around the globe, and he sounded off on when he caught coronavirus.

The legendary comedian talked about how most people wished him well, but some “cowards” wanted to take shots about him for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, enjoy yourselves, motherf**kers, because I’m better now,” Chappelle said when talking about people who never want to leave their house and never take chances.

Good for Chappelle. Seriously, good for him for saying what a lot of us have been thinking for a very long time.

If you don’t feel safe, then stay in your basement. Nobody is going to force you to leave.

At the same time, millions of Americans are trying to figure out a way to safely work and provide for their families. That should be applauded. It shouldn’t be spit on because some people never want to go outside.

Should we be safe? For sure, but we shouldn’t bankrupt families who can find creative ways to work. It’s similar to the college football situation.

We can’t just bankrupt communities without even trying to find a way to work. This is America. We’re a creative nation.

Props to Chappelle for keeping it real as always. I wish more people in the public sphere were willing to speak their minds.