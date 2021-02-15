Wisconsin Holds Steady At 21 In The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

Wisconsin didn’t move in the latest college basketball AP Poll.

The week 13 AP Poll was released Monday, and the Badgers held steady at 21 after beating Nebraska last week and losing to Michigan in a tough game Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I’m obviously not cheering against Wisconsin at this point, but dropping out of the top 25 might actually do us some good.

We need a serious wake up call. I have no idea how we’re going to do it, but it needs to happen because we can’t continue to play like we have over the course of the past few weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

It’d be one thing if I knew Wisconsin wasn’t any good. I wouldn’t mind losing as much if that was the case. Sometimes, you’re just not any good.

However, that’s very much not the case. We’re seven deep and loaded with talent. Yet, we’re 5-5 in our last 10 games.

We keep this up and we’re bound for an early exit in March Madness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Figure it out, Wisconsin. Just figure it out.