58% Of Americans Believe Trump Should Have Been Convicted, Poll Shows

A poll released Monday revealed that 58% of respondents believe that the Senate should have convicted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The ABC News-Ipsos poll surveyed 547 adults between Feb. 13-14 with more than half saying that Trump should have been convicted for inciting violence at the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, The Hill reported. Fifty-six percent of respondents said the evidence of Trump’s incitement of violence was strong while thirty-seven percent said the evidence was lacking, according to The Hill.

The Senate acquitted Trump with a 57-43 vote on Saturday, The Hill reported. Democrats needed seventeen Republican senators to reach the two-thirds threshold to convict the former president, NBC Boston revealed.

The poll recorded that 88% of Democrats and 64% of independents believe that Trump deserved to be convicted. By contrast, 14% of Republicans believe Trump should have been convicted, according to the poll. (Related: Senate Votes To Acquit Donald Trump In Impeachment Trial)

The poll indicated that 77% of respondents believe that the senators casted their vote based on partisanship while 23% believe the senators voted based on evidence. Democrat and Republican respondents agree that the senators voted based on party affiliation, the poll shows.

The poll indicated that 83% of Republicans believe the trial should not have taken place. In addition, 43% of Americans believe the trial released information already known to the public, causing the American population to learn nothing from the impeachment proceedings, ABC News reported.

Trump still might face punishment for Capitol riot even after Senate impeachment acquittal https://t.co/UOobEd2pR9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2021

The poll was conducted using KnowledgePanel, a probability-based panel representing adults in the United States with a margin of error of 4.8% at a 95% confidence level, according to Ipsos. It included adults ages 18 and older of all backgrounds including gender, income, and education, the company revealed.

The acquittal gives Trump the opportunity to run for office in the future.

