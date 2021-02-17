Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Music Eligible For Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded music for her earliest albums would be eligible for Grammy Awards if they meet certain criteria.

“Current eligibility guidelines would allow for the new performances and albums to be eligible if they were recorded within the last five years,” a Recording Academy spokesperson told Billboard when asked about Swift’s songs.

“However, none of the older songs would be eligible for songwriting awards,” the spokesperson added.

The “Shake it Off” hitmaker recently made headlines after she released a re-recorded version of “Love Story” from her “Fearless” album, which won Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2010 Grammy Awards. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

“I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon,” Swift explained in a post on Instagram.

“It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault,” she added. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight.”

The six songs that Swift never released would be eligible in the performance categories as long as they were recorded “within the last five years,” per the Recording Academy’s criteria. Those songs would also be eligible in the songwriting categories if they are “new songs” previously unreleased in any form.