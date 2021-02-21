Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Curtis Blaydes In Brutal Fashion

Derrick Lewis annihilated Curtis Blaydes during their Saturday night fight.

Not only did Lewis earn a victory during the UFC fight, but he gave fans one of the best knockouts that we've seen in a minute or two.

You can watch the absurd ending to the fight below.

In terms of knockouts, good luck finding too many over the past few months better than this one from Lewis.

He literally slept Blaydes right on the spot and then delivered a few extra blows. That’s what we call getting lit up in the business.

I’m not even sure how Blaydes bounces back from a knockout like this one. That’s the kind of ending that will follow you around for a long time.

Obviously, the UFC has crazy moments, but you just can’t get knocked out like that and expect to not hear about it for a very long time.

Derrick Lewis (+350) pulls off the biggest upset in a UFC main event since Michael Bisping (+400) beat Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 21, 2021

Props to Lewis for destroying Blaydes in epic fashion. We love to see it!