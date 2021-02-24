Marvel Star Tom Holland Drops Official Name For Third ‘Spider-Man’ Film After Trolling Fans

Marvel star Tom Holland definitely got everyone’s attention when he revealed the official name for the third “Spider-Man” film after trolling fans with fake name.

In a clip posted Wednesday on Instagram by the 24-year-old star, we see him with his co-stars talking about how the director Jon Watts of the next installment in the franchise won’t share the name of the movie with the stars. The post was noted by Variety magazine. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

“He gave us a fake name again … I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this,” Holland said.

“You don’t understand?” Jacob Batalon replied. “I feel like it’s pretty obvious. You spoil things.” (RELATED: ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Once Helped A Woman Who Passed Out On A Plane)

“I don’t spoil things. Name me one thing I’ve actually spoiled,” Tom responded.

Co-star Zendaya then explained, “The last movie title.”

The three stars then walk by a white board with the title on the board that read, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” circled in the center.

It came after the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star and his co-stars previously posted name titles for the movie on social media like “Phone Home,” “Home-Wrecker” and “Home Slice.”

The third “Spider-Man” movie is currently scheduled to come out in December 2021.