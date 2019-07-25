‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Crosses $1 Billion Mark Globally

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, something no other Spidey movie in the franchise has yet done.

The latest film from Sony and Marvel is crushing other movies with the projected earning of $333 million domestically and another $672 million overseas through Thursday, for a total of $1.005 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Once Helped A Woman Who Passed Out On A Plane)

After North America, the top grossing box office overseas is China with $204 million, followed by South Korea at $56 million and the U.K. with $36 million, among others. (RELATED: 2019 Box Office Revenue Down Almost 10%, Summer Ticket Sales Down 7.3%)

The latest comic book film, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Spider-Man), is Sony’s eighth live action pic and was produced by Marvel head Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

The Spider-Man movie is the sequel to the very successful “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017. It found huge success at the box office, earning $880 million.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame, as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it.

The web-shooting superhero’s film is the second-highest global grossing film of Sony’s, coming in second only behind 2012 James Bond movie “Skyfall” with $1.109B and ahead of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” which earned $963M, according to Deadline.

I have to admit, I really enjoyed “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” a lot more than I expected I would. And it’s really exciting to see the sequel is being well received. Can’t wait to go see it!