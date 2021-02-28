‘Sold Out America’s Children To The Teachers Unions’: Trump Rips Biden Admin For Failing To Reopen Schools

Former President Donald Trump used his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to take a swipe at President Joe Biden for failing to reopen schools.

Trump said that there was no reason for students not to be back in their classrooms, saying that the only reason many schools were still closed was that Biden had “sold out” to the teachers unions. (RELATD: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Trump Supporters Line Up Outside CPAC, Cheer As Former President Takes Stage)

WATCH:

“Their callous indifference to working families is equally clear when it comes to the critical matter of getting America’s children back to school,” Trump said to cheers and applause. “And they must get back and get back right now. Right now.”

Trump went on to accuse the Biden administration of working harder to educate the unaccompanied children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally than they had to educate the American children whose schools remained closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not A Spokesperson For The Teachers Unions’: Jen Psaki Can’t Say Whether Unions Should Be Obligated To Students)

“Crazy. Terrible. Terrible. The Biden administration is actually bragging about the classroom education they are providing to migrant children on the border while at the same time millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures,” Trump continued. “Think of it. We’re educating students on the border, but our own people, children, our citizens, citizens themselves, are not getting the education that they deserve.” ”

“There’s no reason whatsoever why the vast majority of young Americans should not be back in school immediately. The only reason that most parents do not have that choice is because Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers unions,” Trump concluded as the crowd continued to applaud. “His position is morally inexcusable. You know that. Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed the America’s youth, and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes. No reason for it whatsoever.”