Bubba Watson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic Johnny Manziel Will Become A Pro Golfer

Bubba Watson isn’t putting much stock into Johnny Manziel trying to become a pro golfer.

A couple weeks ago, Manziel told Chris Long that he's giving himself 12 years to become a pro golfer with his football career firmly behind him outside of playing in the FCF.

What does Bubba Watson think about the situation? Well, not much. The star golfer said during an interview on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast, “I’m giving myself 12 years to become an NFL QB. You know what I’m saying? It ain’t gonna work.”

Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) announced he’s giving himself 12 years to become a PGA Tour golfer. Two-time Masters champion @bubbawatson weighs in on how realistic that goal is. “I’m giving myself 12 years to become an NFL QB…it ain’t gonna work.” Via @endless__hustle pic.twitter.com/dDTuYJNHsc — BroBible (@BroBible) March 3, 2021

It’s not a secret that I’m a fan of Manziel, and I’m definitely not cheering against the guy. There’s no doubt at all that he’s in his best place mentally in a long time

It’s also been a ton of fun to watch him ball out in the FCF.

However, trying to go pro in two different sports is insanely difficult. It’s not like you can hit the course a few times a week with the boys and then jump over to the PGA.

It’s well known that Manziel is a solid golfer. However, there’s a big difference between being a star golfer and being able to play against the top 100 guys on the planet.

That’s a monster gap to cover, and very few people are capable of doing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

We’ll see if he can get the job done. He’s certainly given himself enough time!