New Pro Basketball League Will Seek To Sign High School Players As Young As 16

Basketball (Credit: Shutterstock/ PhotoProCorp)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Overtime Elite basketball league will seek to target players as young as 16-years-old.

According to The New York Times, the new pro league is aiming to poach top amateur talent away from the NCAA, and the benefits don’t sound too bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The minimum salary is $100,000, the league will pay college costs up to $100,000, players will get a signing bonus and ownership shares in “in Overtime’s larger business.”

The NYT reported that Overtime Elite wants to target about 30 of the best prep players in America. It’s not clear right now when the league would launch, but some big names are attached, including NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

I hate to sound pessimistic, but I see no scenario where this is successful. How many minor leagues have we seen fail over the years? We’ve had two football leagues fold in the past few years.

If you’re a star at 18, then you can go to the G-League or overseas and make more money than $100,000. Even if you’re a minor, you could sign with a top European team and make way more than $100,000 and play against better talent than whatever this league will pull.

Now, will some kids agree to play? Sure especially those who have no interest in going to college anyways. But Overtime Elite is competing with the G-League and all of the leagues overseas. That seems like a tall task given how established the competition is.

Plus, we’re on the verge of college athletes being able to profit. If you can play for a powerhouse house program, live life on a college campus and get paid, then why the hell would you ever want to play in a minor league?

I’m certainly not cheering against Overtime Elite, but I find it incredibly difficult to believe that it’ll succeed.