Lady Gaga Shines In New ‘House Of Gucci’ Photos

Photos surfaced Wednesday of Lady Gaga and her co-star Adam Driver in Milan, Italy, on the set of their upcoming movie, “House of Gucci.”

The 34-year-old singer and actress sported a short brown bob, a floral scarf and a tartan trench coat in pictures shared by SplashNews. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Policy Say. Superstar Singer Offering $500,000 Reward)

In a few other shots, the “Poker Face” hitmaker rocked another brunette look, this one with longer hair and curls, while wearing a brown fur coat.

According to a description on IMDb, the upcoming thriller is about “the story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renown fashion designer Guccio Gucci.”

It is slated for release on November 24, 2021.