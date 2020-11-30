Lady Gaga’s Lamborghini Huracán EVO Being Auctioned Off For Mental Health Charity

Lady Gaga is auctioning off the Lamborghini Huracán EVO that was used in her music video “911” for a mental health charity.

“Drive home in the Lamborghini Huracán from Lady Gaga’s 911 music video and drive some incredible impact for a good cause,” a description on Omaze about the 34-year-old pop singer’s offer read. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘You Be Bad A** With It Now’: Lady Gaga Gives One Fan An Unbelievable Gift)

“That’s right, you’ve just scored a piece of pop culture perfection… not to mention a pretty powerful ride,” the statement added. “Yes it’s a stunning supercar outfitted in signature Lamborghini luxury, but this Huracán doesn’t just look fierce—its growling V10 engine and sensational 610 horsepower make it ferociously fun to drive. And with you behind the wheel… what could be better?” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her ‘Dreams And Hopes’ And Whether Those Involve Marriage And Kids)

The money raised from the event will go towards the “Rain on Me” hitmaker‘s Born This Way foundation charity, which “supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world,” a statement on the site read.

Fans can get their hands on this car used in the “Shallow” hitmaker‘s music video, that retails for $208,571, by entering the raffle on Omaze now through December 17. For the amount of $10 up to $100 fans can get a variety of chances to win this prize sports car.