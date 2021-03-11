No Charges Will Be Filed In Connection To The Bar Brawl Involving Spencer Jones

Charges won’t be filed against the men involved in a bar brawl with Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones.

Jones and a friend were absolutely annihilated by Walker Brown and his brother during a bar altercation back in February, and both sides claimed they didn’t do anything wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The beatdown video is an all-time great video when it comes to fights. I mean, it’s among the best that I’ve ever seen. Now, the authorities have made a decision on whether or not charges will be pressed.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

According to Jason Kersey, authorities have made the decision to not press charges against anyone involved because it “a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”

BREAKING: Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn has declined to file charges in the Logie’s bathroom fight involving #Sooners holder Spencer Jones, per a Norman PD press release. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) March 11, 2021

“My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.” — Greg Mashburn statement — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) March 11, 2021

After watching the absolute butt kicking about 100 times, I feel like this is the correct decision. Walker was bleeding before the camera started rolling, it was clearly an intense situation, he was shoved and it was then off to the races.

Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes. It’s really that simple. If you don’t want to end up on the bathroom floor getting your face beat in, then walk away.

Thank you everyone for the support! https://t.co/l8LUDOx11k — Walker Brown (@walker_brown_44) February 23, 2021

While I hate picking sides, I’m not exactly going to shed any tears for the fact the Brown brothers won’t be arrested. Two guys substantially bigger than them got into a physical altercation, and the brothers laid a smackdown on them. It’s what the internet lives for.

P.S.: The “which one do you want line” is a first ballot hall of fame selection for internet content. That was the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in a fight.