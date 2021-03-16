REPORT: Jameis Winston Returns To The Saints On A One-Year Deal Worth Up To $12 Million

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Winston has agreed to a one year deal with the Saints worth up to $12 million. He spent last season backing up Drew Brees. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Now, he’ll compete against Taysom Hill, who also just signed a new deal, for the starting job. It’s a safe bet to assume Hill has the inside track, but anything is possible.

Saints are restructuring QB Taysom Hill’s contract to create cap room. Details are great: it’s a 4-year, $140 million contract extension – but all years are voidable and it’s a mechanism to free up cap space this year, per source. It saves Saints over $7.5M against cap this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

We all knew the Saints were going to let Hill go anywhere. Sean Payton is in love with him as a football player.

The biggest question was whether or not Winston would return after spending a year backing up Brees. Well, fans now have an answer.

Winston isn’t going anywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

The biggest question now is whether or not Winston can beat out Hill in camp to win the starting job.

The Saints really want to find out if Hill can be the guy or not. That means he’s going to get the first crack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

However, Winston will be waiting in the wings if Hill stumbles or goes down.