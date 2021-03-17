LeBron James Says His ‘Goal’ Is To Own An NBA Team

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team.

The four-time NBA champion and Lakers star recently sent shockwaves through the world of sports when he joined the Red Sox’s ownership group, and he’s not done just yet. Now, he’s eyeing up a pro basketball team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron James to become part owner of Red Sox, both he & Maverick Carter each join Fenway Sports Group as partners, first and only Black partners in FSG history.

FSG also approves $750M investment from RedBird Capital Partners. Deal pending MLB approval.https://t.co/N7gibdlNhs — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 16, 2021

According to TMZ, LeBron told the media Tuesday, “I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business, as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

I said as soon as I heard about the Red Sox deal that there was no way LeBron James was done just yet. The man loves business.

He has four rings, owns part of a pro soccer team, now owns part of a baseball team, has a booming entertainment career and it only makes sense for him to gun for an NBA squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Also, let’s not forget that Michael Jordan always owns an NBA team. He owns the Charlotte Hornets. Seeing as how LeBron is only chasing Jordan, owning an NBA team gets him one step closer to matching MJ’s legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Trust me, it’s going to happen. LeBron James will 100% end up owning at least part of an NBA team if not owning one outright.