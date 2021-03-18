‘Free Lattes For Everybody’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden Will Use Border Wall Funding For ‘Something Else’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Thursday that President Joe Biden will spend funding for the southern border wall on “something else” as he plans massive spending elsewhere.

Kennedy said that even though “the money is there” in the federal treasury, he has “every expectation that [Biden] will ignore us.”

WATCH:

“They’ll try to spend it on something else,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends.”

“Look: we had 100,000 people stream into our country illegally in February. Annualized that’s 1.2 million people. If that’s not a crisis it will do until one gets here.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Is Trump’s Progress On The Wall Enough? We Asked A Former Border Patrol Chief)

“You don’t have to be Mensa material to figure out that either President Biden or the people making the decisions — they believe in open borders and it’s part of their extremist militant agenda along with the Green New Deal and free lattes for everybody,” Kennedy continued.

Dozens of GOP senators Wednesday, including Kennedy, accused Biden of violating federal law when he frozen construction of the border wall.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and 39 other Republican senators, signed a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that requests the legality of Biden’s executive order to be assessed. The senators contend that Biden’s decision violated the Impoundment Control Act (ICA) that prevents the executive branch of the federal government from not using funding approved by the legislative branch. The lawmakers also contend that stopping construction of the wall has facilitated the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Pointing to the escalating number of migrants crossing the border, the senator noted, “These folks … are now in America and they’re not leaving. Why did this happen? Because President Biden believes in open borders … And then on day one he repealed all the Trump administration practises that had secured the border.”

Kennedy urged Biden to “fix this” by “just re-implementing the Trump Administration proposals, plans that were working.”

The House of Representatives repeatedly tried to block funding for the wall. (Related: Biden Rescinds Trump’s ‘Unwarranted’ National Emergency Declaration At Southern Border)

Congress approved $1.4 billion to construct a border wall when it was included in Trump’s $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package, Fox News reported.

Biden’s 8-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.