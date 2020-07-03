EXCLUSIVE: Is Trump’s Progress On The Wall Enough? We Asked A Former Border Patrol Chief

President Donald Trump has told Americans he will complete 450 miles of the border wall by the end of 2020. There are roughly 220 miles so far. Are either of those numbers enough?

Former Acting ICE Director and Former Chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ron Vitiello sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss what Trump’s efforts on illegal immigration have gained and whether he has fulfilled his campaign promises from 2016.

Vitiello also discussed various alternatives to a wall that the Trump administration is exploring. (RELATED: Trump Signs New Border Wall Section To Commemorate 200 Miles)

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

EXCLUSIVE: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Explains The ‘Unique Threat’ Chinese Companies Pose To US

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen

GOP National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington Says Democrats Are Using Coronavirus For Their Own Agenda