REPORT: HBO Is Developing Three More ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs

HBO reportedly has several more “Game of Thrones” shows on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is developing three more spinoffs based on the legendary hit show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The working titles for two of the shows are “9 Voyages” and “10,000 Ships,” and the third show has no working title at this time.

Judging from the THR report, all three series are in the very early stages of development and it doesn’t look like there’s any talent attached right now. All three will take place in areas “GoT” fans are familiar with from the original series.

HBO is already deep in production on the prequel series “House of the Dragon,” which will follow the Targaryens. The series is set long before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” is the most successful series ever made by HBO, and it looks like the network plans to continue to milk it for all its worth.

We’ve known for awhile that the network wants as much “GoT” content as possible, and the hype behind “House of the Dragon” has been unreal.

Now, three more series are reportedly being worked on and developed.

Will all three make it to the finish line? Probably not but if two of them do, then “GoT” fans are going to have a ton of stuff to watch.

Let’s hope it happens because “Game of Thrones” was a hell of a series, and I’m sure the spinoffs will also be great.