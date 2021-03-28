Chris Wallace Presses Psaki On Border Facility Access: ‘You Are Being Less Transparent Than The Trump Administration’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the topic of media access to border facilities during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has come under increasing criticism for not just the increasing numbers of migrants coming to the border, but the denial of media access to border facilities where underaged minors are held.

Wallace showed several pictures of crowded conditions in those facilities taken by Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz before asking, “So why not allow reporters and camera crews in if on a pool basis safely to take pictures and show the American people what’s happening in those border patrol facilities right now?”

Wallace pressed with a “When?” after Psaki responded that everyone in Biden’s administration is “committed to that.”

The White House press secretary insisted that the administration is “working to get that done as soon as we can” after telling Wallace that footage of shelters had been provided to Fox News.

“But just to clarify, you allowed a camera crew in to see the HHS facilities, but what we’re talking about here are the border patrol facilities, the detention cells,” Wallace pressed. “You know — there is a law — let me just finish — that they are not allowed to be there for more than 72 hours. Many of them are there for 10 days. At this point, in terms of allowing access to border patrol facilities for reporters, you are being less transparent than the Trump Administration.”

Psaki responded by criticizing the administration of former President Donald Trump for “turning away kids at the border” and “ripping kids from the arms of their parents.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cruz Says The Goal Of Biden’s ‘Horrifically Inhumane’ Border Policy Is To ‘Elect More Democrats’)

“We are not doing that,” she said. “We are committed to allowing cameras into the border patrol facilities, absolutely.”