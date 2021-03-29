HIGHLIGHTS: UCLA Shocks Alabama, The Bruins Advance To The Elite 8

UCLA shocked Alabama 88-78 Sunday night in the Sweet 16.

Despite being an 11 seed playing a two seed, the Bruins were able to pull off a gigantic overtime upset victory over Nate Oats‘ squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, UCLA is headed to the Elite 8 as an 11 seed. They’ll join 12 seed Oregon State as monster underdogs who are a single win away from the Final Four.

I honestly can’t believe Alabama lost in the Sweet 16. Not only am I shocked that the Crimson Tide lost, but I’m shocked they lost to the Bruins.

Alabama was a team I thought could push for not just a Final Four spot but also a spot in the title game.

Now, UCLA will play Tuesday night against Michigan in the Elite 8 and the Crimson Tide are going home.

We all know upsets are the nature of the beast in college basketball, but this year has been something else.

The Elite 8 features a 12 seed, 11 seed and six seed USC. All three PAC-12 teams were monster underdogs entering the tournament.

Instead of going down early, they’re 40 minutes of great basketball away from playing this upcoming weekend.

Props to UCLA for pulling off the huge upset. It’s truly awesome.