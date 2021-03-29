Olivia Jade Talks About ‘Being Publicly Shamed’ Following College Admission Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli talked about being in the spotlight and “being publicly shamed” following the college admission scandal.

“A very inspirational woman once told me … we were talking about being in the public and being publicly shamed,” the 21-year-old explained in the clip she posted recently on TikTok. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

“I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,'” she added, without ever specifically mentioning Operation Varsity Blues, for which her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both ended up being sentenced to time behind bars. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“She looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 feet of water and you’re drowning in 30,'” the beauty influencer explained. “We’re both still drowning.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Loughlin’s daughter said she thought it was a good lesson every person needed to learn.

“I think about that quote every day because I think it’s so true and it’s such a bigger message to our world right now,” she added. “I think we’re all very quick to judge. I think we’re all very quick to put people down. I just want people to remember, like, if your feelings are hurting, if they’re valid to you, they’re valid, and it doesn’t matter if someone’s going through worse.”

“You’re allowed to have a hard time in this world, but that doesn’t take away from somebody else, and that shouldn’t take away from you,” she continued. “We’re all human beings.”

Loughlin was recently released from prison after serving her two months behind bars. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli is currently serving five months in prison for his part in the scandal. The two were sentenced to time behind bars in August after admitting to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.