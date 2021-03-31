‘A Cause Has Been Determined’: L.A. Sheriff Confirms In Tiger Woods’ Crash, Won’t Release Due To ‘Privacy Issues’

The Los Angeles Sheriff has confirmed that a “cause has been determined” in Tiger Woods’ crash, but won’t release it yet due to “privacy issues.”

“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas, Sports World React To News Of Tiger Woods’ Car Accident)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” he added. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

“We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva said, the Associated Press reported. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods Showed No Immediate Signs Of Impairment After Roll-Over Car Crash, Deputies Say)

The legendary golfer crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Southern California, suffering serious injuries. Woods suffered fractures to both his upper and lower tibia and fibula, both of which required emergency surgery, the outlet noted.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

The 45-year-old professional golfer reportedly told first responders he had no recollection of the accident. At the time, authorities said there was “no evidence of impairment” nor evidence of alcohol.